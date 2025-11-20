Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) recently:

11/17/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – Super Micro Computer was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2025 – Super Micro Computer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/6/2025 – Super Micro Computer was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at Argus.

11/6/2025 – Super Micro Computer was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Super Micro Computer was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

11/5/2025 – Super Micro Computer was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Super Micro Computer was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $53.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $59.00 to $67.00.

10/24/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Super Micro Computer was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2025 – Super Micro Computer was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Super Micro Computer had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

