ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.39 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded down $6.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.39. The stock had a trading volume of 420,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,466. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.77. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.17 and a 52 week high of $226.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.