NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.72.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,897,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,605,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.48. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

