Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.770-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.380-6.46 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.53. 2,835,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a 200 day moving average of $145.51. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $165.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $971,793.89. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,101.64. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $437,131.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,865.15. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,582,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,008 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,747,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $605,704,000 after buying an additional 426,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,655,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $709,518,000 after acquiring an additional 252,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $504,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,834,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,352,000 after acquiring an additional 272,032 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

