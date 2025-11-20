UBS Group Cuts Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $340.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLUT. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $352.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.56.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FLUT traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $192.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $313.68.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $245.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment

In related news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Further Reading

