Nicholas Gangestad Buys 2,000 Shares of Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Stock

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,711.72. This trade represents a 67.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amrize Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AMRZ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,082. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.75. Amrize Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Amrize in the second quarter worth about $1,065,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at about $670,915,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $622,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth $220,404,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Amrize by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,133 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRZ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amrize to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Amrize from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amrize currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

