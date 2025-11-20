Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.37.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,549,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,719,895. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry C. Curtis bought 5,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,756.25. This trade represents a 11.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry Sommer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $463,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 720,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,882.56. This represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 90,029 shares of company stock worth $1,663,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,092,000 after acquiring an additional 653,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,448,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,812,000 after buying an additional 449,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,299,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,552,000 after buying an additional 524,239 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,369,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,636,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,532,000 after purchasing an additional 370,064 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

