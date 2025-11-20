A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory Roberts Sells 21,000 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Roberts sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $532,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,766.76. The trade was a 42.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:AMRK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.40. 384,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $650.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.34. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $5,754,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 127,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRK. DA Davidson set a $34.00 price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.