Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.43 and last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 310150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136,911.76.

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

