Traders Buy High Volume of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 76,951 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the average volume of 41,608 put options.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.51. 39,640,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,858,090. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.45 and a fifty-two week high of $112.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQD. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

