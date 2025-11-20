Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.65, but opened at $44.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $44.7730, with a volume of 18,909 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 895.86%.Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $315,091.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,003.16. This trade represents a 90.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,651 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $134,247.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,399.90. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,099 shares of company stock valued at $620,092. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,430,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,402,000 after buying an additional 733,038 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,881,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,098,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

