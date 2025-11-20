Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $20.24. Ceva shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 101,423 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEVA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ceva in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ceva in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ceva from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Ceva Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $443.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Ceva had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Ceva’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceva

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ceva during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ceva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Ceva by 123.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ceva by 422.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ceva by 771.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceva Company Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

