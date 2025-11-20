Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at Citigroup

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $202.00 to $188.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Argus set a $212.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.94. 1,251,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,807. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total value of $695,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,656.37. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,471,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,199,961,000 after purchasing an additional 147,780 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 30.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,269,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,566,000 after purchasing an additional 532,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 30.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,741,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after purchasing an additional 407,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,436,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,164,000 after buying an additional 365,718 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.