Head to Head Analysis: Alpha Modus (AMOD) & The Competition

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Alpha Modus to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Modus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Modus N/A -3.59% -210.19% Alpha Modus Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Modus has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Modus’ rivals have a beta of -0.09, suggesting that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Modus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alpha Modus Competitors 251 268 217 3 1.96

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpha Modus and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 136.17%. Given Alpha Modus’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Modus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Alpha Modus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.0% of Alpha Modus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Modus and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Modus N/A $4.10 million -2.71 Alpha Modus Competitors $38.00 million -$16.78 million 70.53

Alpha Modus’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpha Modus. Alpha Modus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Alpha Modus rivals beat Alpha Modus on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

