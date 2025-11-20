First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) & Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Critical Review

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 21.32% 11.01% 1.28% First Bancorp 17.50% 9.61% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Home Bancorp and First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 1 3 1 3.00 First Bancorp 0 3 2 1 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Home Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.86%. First Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.69%. Given First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Bancorp is more favorable than Home Bancorp.

49.4% of Home Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Home Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Home Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Home Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Home Bancorp pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Home Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Bancorp and First Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $145.88 million 2.85 $36.43 million $5.62 9.46 First Bancorp $365.95 million 5.60 $76.21 million $2.38 20.76

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bancorp. Home Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats First Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers credit cards and online banking services. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans; and accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing services. In addition, the company provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, it offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

