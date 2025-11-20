Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 56.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $54.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Biohaven stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 3,449,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,280. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,020,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,532.50. This trade represents a 24.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,195,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,964,562.50. The trade was a 126.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,416,999 shares of company stock valued at $33,144,833. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Biohaven by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,802,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,548,000 after buying an additional 762,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 31.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 612,209 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 27.6% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after purchasing an additional 462,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71,939 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,495,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after buying an additional 239,889 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

