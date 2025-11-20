DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Up 44.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) shot up 44.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 212,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 81,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

DeepMarkit Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of -1.16.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.