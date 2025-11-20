Berenberg Bank Upgrades Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) to “Buy”

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 760 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 630. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 705 price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 800 price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atalaya Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 773.75.

Shares of LON ATYM traded up GBX 32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 679. 255,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,499. The company has a market cap of £955.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 637.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 526.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.53. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 275.29 and a twelve month high of GBX 713.

In other news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez sold 70,000 shares of Atalaya Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 620, for a total value of £434,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atalaya is a European copper producer that owns and operates the Proyecto Riotinto complex in southwest Spain. Atalaya’s shares trade on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market under the symbol “ATYM”.

Atalaya’s operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a central processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto, such as Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East.

