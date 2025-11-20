Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 157 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Begbies Traynor Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 152.33.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BEG

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

BEG traded down GBX 1 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 114.50. 252,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,472. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 88 and a one year high of GBX 128.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79. The firm has a market cap of £182.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.