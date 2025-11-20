Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.38% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. CIBC downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$107.11.

Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$139.08. The stock had a trading volume of 431,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,563. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$82.98 and a 1-year high of C$141.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$127.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$116.48.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 10.00%.The firm had revenue of C$11.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

