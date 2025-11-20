CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Price

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s current price.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Northland Power from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.19.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NPI

Northland Power Stock Down 3.0%

TSE:NPI traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,444. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$16.14 and a 1 year high of C$25.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.38.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported C($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of C$559.39 million for the quarter.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.