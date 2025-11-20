CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Price

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.22% from the stock’s current price.
NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Northland Power from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.19.
Northland Power Stock Down 3.0%
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported C($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of C$559.39 million for the quarter.
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.
