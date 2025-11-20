MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 192.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 0.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,538.52. This represents a 65.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,753,630.76. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 30,162 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $7,297,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

