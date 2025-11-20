Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Raymond James Financial

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APR.UN. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Trading Down 0.4%

APR.UN stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.85. 15,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,248. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$9.04 and a 1-year high of C$11.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$588.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.21.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had a net margin of 76.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of C$25.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR will post 1.0136327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust focused on investing in high-quality Canadian automotive properties tenanted by automotive dealership groups and automotive brands ranging from mass-market to ultra-luxury. The company holds a portfolio of best-in-class properties located in strategic Canadian urban markets across Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Quebec.

