Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Northern Venture Trust had a net margin of 55.11% and a return on equity of 2.74%.
Northern Venture Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Northern Venture Trust stock remained flat at GBX 57 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.19. Northern Venture Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 50 and a 1 year high of GBX 60.
About Northern Venture Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Venture Trust
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Biohaven Insiders Bet $33 Million on a Turnaround
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Lowe’s Stock Price Signals a Buying Opportunity After Q3 Release
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- NVIDIA Just Proved the AI Boom Is Bigger Than Anyone Thought
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.