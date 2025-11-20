Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Northern Venture Trust had a net margin of 55.11% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

Northern Venture Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Venture Trust stock remained flat at GBX 57 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.19. Northern Venture Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 50 and a 1 year high of GBX 60.

About Northern Venture Trust

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

