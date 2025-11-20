Promising Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – November 20th

ON, Deckers Outdoor, and V.F. are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks” is an informal label for publicly traded companies that generate a large portion of their revenue from outdoor activities—such as makers and retailers of outdoor apparel and gear, recreational vehicle and boat manufacturers, parks and adventure-tourism operators. Investors use the term to group firms with similar drivers and risks (seasonality, weather sensitivity, consumer discretionary demand and participation trends) when evaluating exposure and growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

