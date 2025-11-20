YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Trading Down 8.5% – Should You Sell?

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.3540. Approximately 13,001,627 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 11,539,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 7.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 1st.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 7,513.0%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

