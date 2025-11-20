Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 1,123,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,047,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lightbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market capitalization of $493.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Lightbridge news, CEO Seth Grae sold 32,296 shares of Lightbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $906,548.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 753,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,145,580.12. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sweta Chakraborty sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $52,070.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,781.73. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 107,845 shares of company stock worth $2,734,064 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Lightbridge by 23.1% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lightbridge during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Lightbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

