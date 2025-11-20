Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.7850, with a volume of 989949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 1.42%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Baxter International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently -6.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Baxter International by 169.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 31,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 14.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

