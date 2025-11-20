Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.79 and last traded at $43.77. 245,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 400,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIGL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $805.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.88 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 438.89%. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

