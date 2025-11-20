BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.14 and last traded at $31.7650. 684,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 711,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Several analysts recently commented on TBBB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen cut BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BBB Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.88 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter worth $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 547.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in BBB Foods in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

