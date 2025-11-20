Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 1409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEKEY shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Seiko Epson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Seiko Epson Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.
