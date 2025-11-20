Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLUT. Benchmark lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.67.

Shares of FLUT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.68 and a beta of 1.84. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $313.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.87. Flutter Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Flutter Entertainment has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total transaction of $1,253,313.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,813.50. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 59.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

