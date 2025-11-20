Simon Dodd Purchases 3,398 Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Dodd bought 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 647 per share, with a total value of £21,985.06.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LON:YNGA traded down GBX 8 during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 750. The stock had a trading volume of 86,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,296. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 52 week low of GBX 640 and a 52 week high of GBX 996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 785.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 872.47. The stock has a market cap of £463.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 35.59 EPS for the quarter. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. will post 62.1118012 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YNGA shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 price objective on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,425.

Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

