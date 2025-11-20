RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

RWE AG (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,059,860 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 880% from the previous session’s volume of 108,132 shares.The stock last traded at $51.70 and had previously closed at $50.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RWEOY has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas set a $53.30 target price on RWE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered RWE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised RWE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of RWE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RWE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Get RWE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RWEOY

RWE Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.71.

RWE (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.66. RWE had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Research analysts expect that RWE AG will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

RWE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.