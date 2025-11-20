Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.7650, with a volume of 518726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JBI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBI

Janus International Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $797.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.59 million during the quarter. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 914.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,633,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,656 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,262,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,777 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 214.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,460,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 996,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.