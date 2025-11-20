Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Trading 6.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $26.65. 2,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 61,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $87.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,282.47 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.