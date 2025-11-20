Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.91 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 2147375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRMI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fermi in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fermi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners set a $31.00 target price on Fermi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $37.00 price target on Fermi and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fermi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRMI
Fermi Stock Down 8.0%
About Fermi
Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026.
