Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,677,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 1,536,729 shares.The stock last traded at $12.8750 and had previously closed at $12.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Jamf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Jamf Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.The company had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $431,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,480,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,855.88. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 3,210 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $31,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 250,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,564.60. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Jamf by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Jamf by 1.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 19.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Jamf by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

