Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.9150, with a volume of 815693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.19.

Get Five9 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

Five9 Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 200.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 10,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $280,948.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,499.05. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $76,748.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,343.70. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,677. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Five9 by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 163,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.