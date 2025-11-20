Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.8750, with a volume of 328039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

PSO has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Pearson by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Pearson by 7.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 651,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 45,633 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

