Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.99 and last traded at C$20.07. 846,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,243,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 12.6%

The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.34. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.66 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 90.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.75, for a total transaction of C$44,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 207,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,491.25. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. Also, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$204,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 148,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,031,910.22. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

