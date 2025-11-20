DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Stock Price Up 39.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report) traded up 39.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 176,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 79,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

DeepMarkit Trading Up 53.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$5.31 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of -1.16.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp.

