American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 9.3% – Here’s Why

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 564,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 295,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$176.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.10.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North and South America. Its properties include the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

