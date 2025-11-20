Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Decreased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 3.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 48.6% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,209 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Wealth LLC. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 15,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $403.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 269.21, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.31.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

