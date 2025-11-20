Guinness VCT (LON:GVCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Guinness VCT (LON:GVCT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Guinness VCT Price Performance

LON:GVCT remained flat at GBX 92.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.37. Guinness VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 91.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.38.

About Guinness VCT

Guinness VCT plc operates as an investment company. It focuses on investing in technology, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retailing, leisure, and food and drink sectors. Guinness VCT plc was founded in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

