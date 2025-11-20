Guinness VCT (LON:GVCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Guinness VCT (LON:GVCT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Guinness VCT Price Performance
LON:GVCT remained flat at GBX 92.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.37. Guinness VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 91.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.38.
About Guinness VCT
