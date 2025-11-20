CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Up 29.2% After Analyst Upgrade

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) was up 29.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Shore Capital upgraded the stock to a buy rating. Shore Capital now has a GBX 330 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 280. CMC Markets traded as high as GBX 271.50 and last traded at GBX 268. Approximately 21,113,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,907% from the average daily volume of 702,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50.

Separately, Panmure Gordon boosted their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 240 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 295.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 per share, for a total transaction of £301.50. Corporate insiders own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 218.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.09. The company has a market cap of £730.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.18.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 95.92% and a return on equity of 86.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current year.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

