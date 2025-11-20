Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.74.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials
Applied Materials Price Performance
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $26,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Materials
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Biohaven Insiders Bet $33 Million on a Turnaround
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Lowe’s Stock Price Signals a Buying Opportunity After Q3 Release
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- NVIDIA Just Proved the AI Boom Is Bigger Than Anyone Thought
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.