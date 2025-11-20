Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HI. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of HI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 630,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,833. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $652.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.25 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,987 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,442 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at $25,996,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at $7,736,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

