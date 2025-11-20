Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $40.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 102.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,721,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

