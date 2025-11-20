Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s previous close.

DY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $5.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.37. 372,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,454. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.40. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $131.37 and a 52-week high of $350.87.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 259.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

